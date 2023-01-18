OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 42.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Kroger by 15.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 5.8% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KR. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,510. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

