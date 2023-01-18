OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,879 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,686. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $91.39.

