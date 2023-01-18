Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

TPH has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TPH traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 64,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,376. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $1,780,688.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,029,485.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

