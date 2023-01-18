Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.
TPH has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of TPH traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 64,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,376. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.37.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $1,780,688.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,029,485.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
