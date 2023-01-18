Oppenheimer Comments on Veeco Instruments Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Veeco Instruments in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Veeco Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $171.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.10 million.

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 0.5 %

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VECO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $20.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.