Orbit Chain Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $65.46 million and $384,655.97 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 636,161,234 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

