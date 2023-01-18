Orchid Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.60 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $50.60 million and $3.46 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0733 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00031393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00039078 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004801 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00018208 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00230226 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

