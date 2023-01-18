Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the December 15th total of 272,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 226,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 134,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems Trading Down 4.0 %

OESX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,540. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.