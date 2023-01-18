Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Short Interest Update

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Össur hf. Stock Performance
Shares of OSSFF remained flat at $4.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. Össur hf. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.89.
About Össur hf.
