Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Short Interest Update

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Össur hf. Stock Performance

Shares of OSSFF remained flat at $4.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. Össur hf. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.89.

Get Össur hf. alerts:

About Össur hf.

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Össur hf., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells non-invasive orthopedic products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers prosthetics products, including artificial limbs and related products for amputees; and lower and upper limb prosthetic components, including feet, knees, hands, fingers, liners, and other components.

Receive News & Ratings for Össur hf. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Össur hf. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.