Oxen (OXEN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $218,580.17

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000815 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.42 million and $218,580.17 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,778.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00400341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016595 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.00778208 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00099324 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.10 or 0.00578005 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00206873 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,557,734 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

