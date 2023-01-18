Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 212.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,652 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after buying an additional 625,326 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4,028.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 486,708 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $79,718,000 after buying an additional 474,919 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,935.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 446,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,192,000 after purchasing an additional 435,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 584,883 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $95,804,000 after purchasing an additional 395,751 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.31.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

PANW traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $143.14. The stock had a trading volume of 88,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,394. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.94 and a 200-day moving average of $166.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,930 shares of company stock valued at $48,677,038 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.