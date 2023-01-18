Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCYGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pan Pacific International stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 74,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,938. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. Pan Pacific International has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

