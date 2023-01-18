Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires 1,644 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Parametrica Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $472,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at 1Life Healthcare

In other news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $102,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at $229,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $102,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 293,185 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $5,007,599.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,239 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,582 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,722. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.09.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.