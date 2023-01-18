Parametrica Management Ltd Has $779,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parametrica Management Ltd raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.6% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.98. The stock had a trading volume of 27,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,841. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $540.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $158.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.81.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.