Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $224,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CDW by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of CDW by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,518. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $199.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.82.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.14.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.