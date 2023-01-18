Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New $106,000 Investment in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in CommScope by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 129,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 8.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

CommScope Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.09. 30,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,644. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.78.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 87.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About CommScope

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

