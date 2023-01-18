Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Set at C$29.00 by Barclays

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) received a C$29.00 price target from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.52% from the stock’s previous close.

PXT has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.29.

Parex Resources stock traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 355,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,338. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$17.81 and a one year high of C$30.44.

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C($0.64). The firm had revenue of C$528.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 6.6803584 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total value of C$354,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,380,779.10.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

