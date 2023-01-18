PARSIQ Price Up 17.2% This Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $18.38 million and approximately $955,488.11 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 91.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.00432945 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,470.35 or 0.30389548 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.39 or 0.00758007 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.