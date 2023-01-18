Pathfinder Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 1,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Pathfinder Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About Pathfinder Acquisition

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

