Patriot Investment Management Inc. Acquires 12,328 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after buying an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.20. 5,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,344. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $40.14.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

