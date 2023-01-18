Patriot Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.32. 20,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,423. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.04. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

