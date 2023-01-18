Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys 39,653 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 42,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $50.63. 22,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,174,230. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $53.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.