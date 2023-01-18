Patriot Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $15,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.16. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,368. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.84.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

