Patriot Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,711 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 796,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $29,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.08. 160,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,793,414. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

