Patriot Investment Management Inc. Purchases 645 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.38. 3,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,239. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

