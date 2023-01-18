Patriot Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,246,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 91,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,993,000 after buying an additional 52,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $399.41. The stock had a trading volume of 75,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,495. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $393.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

