Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 483 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $248.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,051. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.30 and a 200 day moving average of $257.67.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

