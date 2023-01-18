Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises about 1.5% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFFV. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $10,697,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $972,000.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PFFV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 37,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,603. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60.

