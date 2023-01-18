Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $15.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,137 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 8.2% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $15,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $97.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,756. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.52. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $106.78.

