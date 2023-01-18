Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $40.46. 305,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,943,240. The firm has a market cap of $169.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

