Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 10,829 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,829 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.27. The company had a trading volume of 615,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,016,764. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $78.45.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

