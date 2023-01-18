Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Takes $247,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 253.1% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,637,000 after buying an additional 806,380 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 90.5% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,541,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,416,000 after buying an additional 732,202 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,678.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 695,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 689,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,930.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 601,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,802,000 after buying an additional 597,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $36.01. 91,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,362,999. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $54.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

