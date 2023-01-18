Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,622,000 after buying an additional 4,207,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,774,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,992,000 after purchasing an additional 221,777 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,982,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,999,000 after purchasing an additional 164,840 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,877,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,795,000 after purchasing an additional 342,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,808,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,301,000 after purchasing an additional 41,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM remained flat at $21.16 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 278,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,377. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20.

