PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

PC Connection Price Performance

NASDAQ CNXN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $49.98. The company had a trading volume of 32,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,186. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.75. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.70.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $775.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.24 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that PC Connection will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $177,890.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,128,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,438,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $177,890.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,128,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,438,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $212,188.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,530,952.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,004 shares of company stock worth $1,342,171. Company insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth about $581,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in PC Connection by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.