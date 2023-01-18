PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CFO R Scott Meyers Sells 2,500 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $168,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,243,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $75,070.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $73,810.00.

PDC Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PDCE traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,195. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average of $65.39. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.18 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.36). PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.76% and a return on equity of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $426,000. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $632,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,703,000 after acquiring an additional 753,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 325.5% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

