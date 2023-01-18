PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66. The company has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.