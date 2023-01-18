Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 767,600 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the December 15th total of 1,634,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.4 days.

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

PMNXF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 25,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,145. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. Perseus Mining has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.67.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

