Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 767,600 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the December 15th total of 1,634,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.4 days.
Perseus Mining Stock Performance
PMNXF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 25,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,145. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. Perseus Mining has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.67.
About Perseus Mining
