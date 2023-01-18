Petrofac’s (PFC) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.44) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 130.02% from the company’s previous close.

Petrofac Stock Performance

LON PFC opened at GBX 86.95 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Petrofac has a 1 year low of GBX 62.70 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 161.20 ($1.97). The company has a market capitalization of £453.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 102.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petrofac

In related news, insider David Davies acquired 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £4,998.24 ($6,099.13).

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

