Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $50.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $50.00 target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Shares of PFE opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $258.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

