Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives $14.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

PAA opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

See Also

