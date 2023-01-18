PlatinX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $188.35 Million (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. PlatinX has a market cap of $188.35 million and $240,270.02 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlatinX has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PlatinX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 91.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.00432945 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,470.35 or 0.30389548 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.39 or 0.00758007 BTC.

PlatinX launched on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

