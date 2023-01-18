PLC Ultima (PLCU) 24-Hour Volume Tops $639,299.97

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. PLC Ultima has a market capitalization of $340.23 million and approximately $639,299.97 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for $561.74 or 0.02682771 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PLC Ultima has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00428640 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,302.69 or 0.30087389 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.79 or 0.00767569 BTC.

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

