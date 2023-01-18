PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Down 40.8% in December

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the December 15th total of 209,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PolarityTE by 554.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92,062 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price target on PolarityTE from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of PTE stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 33,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,773. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. PolarityTE has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.13.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.46. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 159.54% and a negative net margin of 451.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PolarityTE will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

