PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stake Lessened by Forward Management LLC

Forward Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. PotlatchDeltic comprises about 0.3% of Forward Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCH. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth about $792,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 115,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 16.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 32,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCH stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,476. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $306.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 4%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

