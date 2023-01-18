PPG Industries (PPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PPG Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PPG opened at $130.62 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $165.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.27 and a 200-day moving average of $123.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.24.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

