PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

PPL Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in PPL by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 177,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

