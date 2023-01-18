Premia One Day Trading Volume Reaches $283,798.68 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last week, Premia has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Premia has a market capitalization of $101.66 million and $283,798.68 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00004481 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Premia Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

