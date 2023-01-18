PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Sells $70,410.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $70,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,684.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chong Jesus Von also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $164,887.00.

PriceSmart Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ PSMT traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.12. 127,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,401. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.84 and its 200-day moving average is $65.07. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,549,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,165,000 after buying an additional 96,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,810,000 after purchasing an additional 92,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,213,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 65,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSMT. TheStreet downgraded PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.

