PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Up 4.3%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.41 and last traded at $20.41. 13,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 352,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.
Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in PROG by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PROG by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PROG by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in PROG by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PROG by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
