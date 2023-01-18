PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Up 4.3%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.41 and last traded at $20.41. 13,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 352,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $625.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in PROG by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PROG by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PROG by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in PROG by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PROG by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

