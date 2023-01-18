Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Prologis also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.00-5.10 EPS.

PLD traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,244,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.50. The company has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.00.

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

