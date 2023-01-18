Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prologis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $121.42 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.52 and a 200 day moving average of $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.